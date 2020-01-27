Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia president asks all ministers to resign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lapaz
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:00 IST
Bolivia president asks all ministers to resign
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@JeanineAnez)

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez has asked all her ministers to resign a little more than three months before a general election. The news Sunday came just hours after communication minister Roxana Lizarraga resigned in protest at Anez's decision to stand as a presidential candidate in the May 3 election.

Anez assumed the presidency on November 12, two days after Evo Morales resigned following three weeks of sometimes violent protests against his controversial re-election in a poll the Organization of American States said was rigged. Anez, a little-known senator at the time, had said she had no intention of standing for the full-time job.

But that changed on Friday when she announced her candidacy. Anez "has decided to ask for the resignation of all ministers to approach this new stage in the management of the democratic transition," the presidency said in a statement.

The statement added that it was "usual" in an electoral cycle to have "adjustments in the working team of the Executive." Anez said she would name a new cabinet of 20 ministers "as soon as possible." Hours earlier, Lizarraga, who was appointed by Anez on November 13, criticized the interim president for having "lost sight of her objectives."

Lizarraga said Anez had "started to fall into the same evils" as the party of her predecessor Morales. "This is not the path the citizenry has signaled to us," said Lizarraga.

Anez was criticized for going back on her initial commitment not to run for president. "I respect President Anez, but I think she's making a big mistake" because "she has not been appointed to propose herself as a candidate for the presidency," former president Carlos Mesa, 66, said.

Former presidential candidate Samuel Doria Medina voiced his opposition and ex-president Morales, in exile in Argentina, reminded his successor that "she promised not to be a candidate," although he said, "it is her right." There is also still doubt about the legality of Anez contesting the election.

Lawmaker Luis Felipe Dorado said he would consult the Constitutional Court. Anez came only fourth on 12 percent in an opinion poll published on Sunday that was led by Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) candidate with 26 percent.

MAS headed the survey by Mercados y Muestras and published in the Pagina Siete newspaper, which was conducted before the party had announced the name of its candidate, former economy minister Luis Arce. "In all the polls we are first," Morales tweeted in reaction, adding: "We are ready to beat the coup and regain the homeland." Parties have until February 3 to register their candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020