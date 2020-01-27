Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP visits school in Matiala, finds chinks in Kejriwal's claims

BJP MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accompany him to the schools of Delhi government and said that he would expose the claims of AAP government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:58 IST
BJP MP visits school in Matiala, finds chinks in Kejriwal's claims
BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh at a Delhi government school in Matiala on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accompany him to the schools of Delhi government and said that he would expose the claims of AAP government. The MP today visited Delhi government school in Matiala with a group of journalists to expose the claims Delhi government. He also showed a letter of PWD to the Delhi government written months ago, warning that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime.

He then showed that children are still being made to sit and study in the building of the government school. The BJP MP also toured the school and showed how there were no teachers in almost every classroom. The water was also found leaking from the roof of classrooms.

The AAP is appealing to the people to vote in its favour in the coming Delhi Assembly elections for the works its government has done, especially in the field of education and healthcare, in the past five years. The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...

Report: Giants hiring Kitchens as tight ends coach

The New York Giants are expected to name former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach, FOX Sports Bruce Feldman reported Monday. The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29 after he posted a 6-10 record in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020