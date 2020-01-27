BJP MP visits school in Matiala, finds chinks in Kejriwal's claims

BJP MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accompany him to the schools of Delhi government and said that he would expose the claims of AAP government. The MP today visited Delhi government school in Matiala with a group of journalists to expose the claims Delhi government. He also showed a letter of PWD to the Delhi government written months ago, warning that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime.

He then showed that children are still being made to sit and study in the building of the government school. The BJP MP also toured the school and showed how there were no teachers in almost every classroom. The water was also found leaking from the roof of classrooms.

The AAP is appealing to the people to vote in its favour in the coming Delhi Assembly elections for the works its government has done, especially in the field of education and healthcare, in the past five years. The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital. (ANI)

