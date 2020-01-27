Rabri Devi meets Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday visited her ailing husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here, a party leader said. Accompanied by daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharati, Rabri Devi, who recently underwent an eye surgery, spent around two-and-a-half hours at Prasad's ward at the hospital, he said.

The former CM, however, did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the hospital and was seen covering her face to evade camera flashes. "Lalu ji had called her to enquire about her condition following her recent eye surgery," the Jharkhand unit RJD leader told PTI.

Prasad, convicted in four fodder scam cases, is serving sentences in Ranchi. He was shifted to RIMS as he had been keeping unwell. Dr D K Jha, who is among a team of doctors treating the RJD boss, said, "Prasad is chronically ill." PTI PVR RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.