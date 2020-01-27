AAP, Cong bothered about being with Shaheen Bagh not country: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the AAP and the Congress, alleging they are more bothered about being with Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest has been taking place for over a month now, than with the country. "Whatever myths are being spread about the CAA, are Congress and AAP not behind it? Wherever violence has taken place, have they not made a special contribution? Are they not the ones sitting at Shaheen Bagh?

"They say their heart is with Shaheen Bagh. They are only bothered about being with Shaheen Bagh, not with the country," Nadda said at a public meeting at Delhi Cantonment. Alleging that the AAP sided with the "tukde-tukde gang" by not giving its approval to the Delhi Police to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with a sedition case, Nadda said, "their patriotism is not the love for the country but the love for votes".

"Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in JNU. They were threatening to violate India's sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet. "It is already 2020 and they have not given sanctions because acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank"," Nadda claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

