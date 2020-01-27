Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:51 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DES42 UP-COURT-LD CAA Anti-CAA stir: Allahabad HC asks UP govt to file report on 'police atrocities' by Feb 17 Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing.

DES4 UP-CAA MAYAWATI CAA protests: Mayawati demands withdrawal of cases lodged against women in UP Lucknow: The BSP on Monday demanded withdrawal of cases lodged by the UP government against women protesting against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. DES28 UP-AMU-2NDLD PROTEST AMU cancels exam after protests Aligarh (UP): The AMU on Monday cancelled an exam after more protests over the amended citizenship law, the university said. DES17 UP-CAA-YASHWANT Can't ignore states, anti-CAA resolutions: Yashwant Sinha Lucknow: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha here on Monday termed the passing of anti-CAA resolutions by non-BJP states a constitutional crisis, saying this can't be ignored.

DES6 UP-CAA-RAMDEV Certain political parties acting irresponsibly; spreading fear over CAA, NRC: Ramdev Gorakhpur (UP): Yoga guru Ramdev has alleged that certain political parties are acting irresponsibly and spreading fear over the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC) through rumours and lies. DES36 UP-MLA-PRIYANKA BJP MLA mocks Priyanka Gandhi, says she is pleading for stonepelters Muzaffarnagar (UP): Accusing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of sympathising with those who indulged in violence during anti-CAA protests, BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini on Monday mocked the Congress leader, saying she was visiting stonepelters and pleading for their safety.

DES31 UP-GANGA YATRA-YOGI If Kejriwal had a strong resolve, Yamuna would be as clean as Ganga: Yogi Bijnor/Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had a strong resolve, the Yamuna would be as clean as the Ganga. DES38 PB-CORONAVIRUS-SENSORS Novel coronavirus: Thermal sensors set up at Amritsar airport to screen passengers Chandigarh: Thermal sensors have been installed at Amritsar international airport to screen passengers for deadly novel coronavirus, the Punjab government said on Monday.

DES25 UKD-VIRUS U'khand on alert against coronavirus: Official Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Health Department on Monday issued an alert against the deadly Novel Coronavirus and sent medical teams to all districts to screen people for the disease, especially those coming from China and Nepal. DES11 PB SUKHBIR Sukhbir Badal dismisses reports of SAD-BJP fighting 2022 Punjab polls separately Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday indicated that the alliance with the BJP was in place in Punjab, days after its ally decided to contest the Delhi elections alone.

LGD8 CH HC BHARTI No coercive steps be taken against comedian Bharti Singh:HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Punjab Police not to take "coercive steps" against comedian Bharti Singh on her plea seeking quashing of an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show. DES14 RJ-RAHUL-RALLY Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on Tuesday Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment..

