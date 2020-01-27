Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP changed stand on Council bowing to people's wishes:Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:57 IST
TDP changed stand on Council bowing to people's wishes:Naidu

The TDP changed its stance on the Legislative Council, after having opposed its revival in 2004, in deference to people's wishes to enable unrepresented downtrodden sections get a seat in the state Legislature's Upper House party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday. Reacting to the proceedings in the Assembly, which his party boycotted in protest against the government decision to abolish the Council, the Telugu Desam Party supremo gave a point by point rebuttal to the charges the ruling YSR Congress made against him.

The government played a video clipping of Naidu's speech in the then united AP Assembly opposing the resolution for revival of the Council in July 2004. "I no doubt opposed the revival of the Council. But subsequently we changed our party stance in deference to people's wishes," the TDP chief, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly, pointed out.

"When I undertook a foot march in 2012-13, people suggested that the Council be continued so that several downtrodden sections that could otherwise not make it to the Legislature will get a representation at least in the Upper House. In fact, of the 30 TDP MLCs, 20 belong to the downtrodden sections and minorities," he said.

The opposition leader also ridiculed the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's claim that Rs 60 crore was being wastefully spent on the Council. "When the government is required to spend Rs 30 crore per annum to meet the expenses for Jagan's weekly court appearances, why can't money be spent on the Legislative Council," he asked.

On the charge that the TDP was blocking enactment of laws using its majority in the Council the main ground on which the Jagan Mohan Reddy government sought to abolish the Upper House the opposition leader recalled that 38 of the 42 Bills brought in by the current government were passed without any hitch. "In respect of two Bills, we only suggested minor amendments. And, the two Bills related to the capital issue were referred to a select committee essentially to elicit public opinion.

What's wrong in that," Naidu questioned. He alleged that the YSR Congress offered Rs 5 crore or more to each TDP MLC who was willing to crossover.

"They offered cash or even blank cheques to our MLCs. But hats off to our legislators who did not yield," the TDP chief remarked.

The Assembly on Monday passed a statutory resolution seeking to abolish the Legislative Council, days after the YSRC government failed to get two crucial bills on its plans to have three capitals cleared by the opposition TDP-dominated Upper House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...

Report: Giants hiring Kitchens as tight ends coach

The New York Giants are expected to name former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach, FOX Sports Bruce Feldman reported Monday. The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29 after he posted a 6-10 record in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020