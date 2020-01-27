White House to release Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan at noon (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.
Trump made the remark to reporters as he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
