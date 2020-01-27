Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was paid for professional services, nothing else: Sibal on payments received from PFI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:49 IST
Was paid for professional services, nothing else: Sibal on payments received from PFI

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said the payments he received from the Popular Front of India (PFI) had nothing to do with anti-CAA protests, and were made for his legal services offered in 2017 and 2018, much before the new law was passed. In a statement, the former union minister rubbished reports questioning the payments made to him by the PFI, and said he was paid for representing Hadiya in the famous case.

"I was paid for professional services rendered and for nothing else. Any insinuations made to besmirch my good name and defame me will be taken seriously," he said in a statement. The Congress leader said the Enforcement Directorate has released a statement analysing the bank accounts of the Popular Front of India in which "my name has been mentioned as a recipient of Rs 77 lakh".

He said several news channels are running stories suggesting that the PFI is funding the anti-citizenship (amendment) act agitations and the payments made to him were connected with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The CAA became a law only in December 2019. In all matters in which I have appeared in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the CAA, I have not raised, till date, any invoice in any matter," he said.

The Congress, however, maintained silence on the issue. Sibal said that he was paid Rs 77 lakh in respect to a litigation in SLP of 2017 titled "Safin Jahan (petitioner) versus Asokan KM and others (Respondents)", which related to Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan, which was challenged upto the Supreme Court with the NIA and the father of Hadiya being parties.

"In that litigation, I represented Hadiya, the wife. Ultimately, the marriage was upheld and Hadiya was given the liberty to live with her husband Shafin Jahan," he said. He said the cheques when received in his office were deposited and encashed by his staff.

"The first invoice was raised on August 4, 2017 and the last of the seven invoices was on March 8, 2018," he said, adding that "The CAA was cleared by Parliament only in December 2019". "I have raised the invoices on my Advocate on Record Mr Haris Beeran for each of the appearances," he said, while releasing details of the payments he received from the PFI in the litigation.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "It is very easy to say something out of context. If somebody's name has come who happens to be in legal profession, you must first find out that in routine legal appearances somebody has received any payment at all. Can't just lightly damage somebody's reputation and cause defamation." PTI SKC ASK SKC TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020