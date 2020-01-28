We will not let them succeed: Uttarakhand CM on Shaheen Bagh protests

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that those who raise slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' are the ones behind protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and that they will not be allowed to succeed. "Those who raise slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' are the ones behind this movement but we will not let them succeed," Rawat said.

"Similar attempts were made in Uttarakhand. We told them clearly that you can protest peacefully but if you disturb the law and order, we will not tolerate it," he added. Protests erupted in different parts of the country, including in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

