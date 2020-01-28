Left Menu
AAP to launch fresh poll-campaign, targets to approach 50 lakh homes in 7 days

Aam Aadmi Party will be launching a fresh poll-campaign for the ensuing Delhi elections on Tuesday, with a plan to reach out to as many as 50 lakh homes in next 7 days.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:07 IST
Delhi C Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party will be launching a fresh poll-campaign for the ensuing Delhi elections on Tuesday, with a plan to reach out to as many as 50 lakh homes in next 7 days. Under the new campaign, AAP leaders and volunteers will show their report card to voters and a guarantee card with promises to be fulfilled in the next five years after being voted to power again.

The slogan of the campaign is "Mera Vote Kaam Ko, Seedhe Kejriwal ko" (My vote to work, directly to Kejriwal) As per party, the step has been taken to appeal to citizens of Delhi to vote on the basis of work and development done by Arvind Kejriwal government in the past five years.

The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has won twice in the past from New Delhi constituency.AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

