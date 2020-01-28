Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit man's death: BJP accuses MP govt of minority appeasement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:22 IST
Dalit man's death: BJP accuses MP govt of minority appeasement

The BJP on Tuesday protested over the death of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and alleged the Kamal Nath government in the state was adopting a policy of minority appeasement. Dhanprasad Ahirwar (24) was doused with kerosene in Dharmshri Colony, some 170 kilometres from here, on January 14 allegedly by four people who wanted him to take back a police complaint. All four, identified as Chhuttu, Ajju Pathan, Kallu and Irfan, were arrested.

Ahirwar, who sustained 70 percent burns, was initially treated in Sagar, then shifted to a hospital in Bhopal, and later air-lifted to a facility in New Delhi where he succumbed on January 23. Addressing a protest rally here, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivarj Singh Chouhan said a mob of 20- 25 people had set Ahirwar on fire.

"These persons also wanted to kill Ahirwar in 2019 but police did not take action. It was the government's duty to arrest the accused but it did not touch them because they belong to a minority community. The voice of a poor Dalit was not heard," Chouhan alleged. He said crimes against Dalits were rising in MP under the Kamal Nath dispensation and the party's high command, comprising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would have to answer.

He asked if the Gandhi family would come to Sagar to meet the kin of the deceased. State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said Ahirwar had approached police three times claiming that his life was in danger but the police did nothing.

He said the state government should give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Ahirwar's family as well as a job..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

IndiaNivesh, one of Indias fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking.With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking and financial services industry, Prem...

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

ANALYSIS-Investors find some Unilever foods hard to swallow

Six months after Unilevers Alan Jope suggested he may get rid of brands without purpose, investors are wondering when he will deliver. Their sights have long been set on the Anglo-Dutch firms foods business, which has lagged growth in the r...

Kerala Governor weakening federal system, says Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, of weakening the federal system of the state and working in tandem with the central government while trying to weaken all non-BJP state governments. He is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020