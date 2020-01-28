Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's Middle East plan 'path to durable peace'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, saying it presented a "realistic path" for achieving a lasting peace in the region.
"And on this day, you too have charted a brilliant future, a brilliant future for Israelis, Palestinians and the region, by presenting a realistic path to a durable peace," Netanyahu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israeli
- Trump
- Middle East
- Palestinians
- Israelis
