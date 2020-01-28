Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence backers on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros ($4.55 million) of public money spent on a banned independence referendum. The referendum held on Oct. 1, 2017, despite being declared illegal by Spanish courts, led to a short-lived declaration of independence by leaders of the restive northeastern region, plunging Spain into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Puigdemont later fled to Belgium, while other top separatists were jailed. "If you voted on Oct. 1, we need you," Puigdemont said in a post on his Twitter account, with a link to a bank account.

Puigdemont, who is now a member of the European Parliament and still lives in exile in Belgium, said Spain's top public auditors' office had given him and other separatist politicians 15 days to refund the money before their assets could be seized. The auditors' office, which oversees spending by Spain's political parties and within the public sector, confirmed the funds must be returned. The money was spent on websites, publicity and invitations to European lawmakers and international observers, among other uses, it said.

Puigdemont's appeal for cash comes at a sensitive time, with Madrid and Barcelona planning talks on Catalonia's future. Earlier on Tuesday, six jailed separatist leaders were briefly released from prison under heavy police protection to testify in the Catalan parliament, as hundreds of supporters chanted "Independence" and "Freedom for political prisoners".

One of the six, Oriol Junqueras, told an investigative committee of the Catalan parliament he was confident the region would eventually vote again on independence. "A self-determination referendum is a normal thing. We want to exercise it again and we will exercise it again," Junqueras, a former deputy regional leader, said in his testimony. "We are not afraid, we never were and we are even less so now."

Junqueras said planned talks between the Socialist-led government in Madrid and the pro-independence regional government in Barcelona were a "step forward", though he was skeptical about their chances for success. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due in Barcelona on Feb. 6 to set the agenda for the talks.

The dialogue was a condition for Junqueras' separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) to facilitate Sanchez's efforts to be appointed prime minister, an arrangement denounced by opposition parties on the Spanish right. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways says immediately suspending China flights over coronavirus

British Airways says immediately suspending China flights over coronavirus....

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1245 pm LGD10 SC-NIRBHAYA-2NDLD MERCY SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukeshs petition against rejection of mercy pleaNew Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar Singhs pet...

I have seen worse, Kerala Guv on protest in Assembly

Apparently unfazed by the protest of legislators who showed him placards, blocked his way, shouted slogans and finally staged a walk-out from the Assembly, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that he has witnessed worse when he was a me...

Russia screening all Russian tourists returning from China - watchdog

Russia has begun screening all Russian tourists returning from China to catch any potential cases of coronavirus, Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Wednesday.The watchdog began conducting the medical checks on Tuesday, it said. Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020