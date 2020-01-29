Left Menu
FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts praise and condemnation

  Updated: 29-01-2020 00:26 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing. Below are some of the reactions to the U.S. plan for ending decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU "And on this day, you too have charted a brilliant future, a brilliant future for Israelis, Palestinians and the region, by presenting a realistic path to a durable peace."

"I know that there'll be opposition. There's always opposition. I know there will be many obstacles along the way, much criticism. But we have an old Jewish saying: 'If not now, when? And if not us, who?'" SAMI ANU ZUHRI, AN OFFICIAL WITH PALESTINIAN ISLAMIST GROUP HAMAS

"Trump's statement is aggressive and it will spark a lot of anger. "Trump's statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be a land for the Palestinians ... The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land."

JORDANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER AYMAN SAFADI "Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept."

Safadi said the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital. HESAMEDDIN ASHENA, AN ADVISER TO IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

"This is a deal between the Zionist regime (Israel) and America. Interaction with Palestinians is not on its agenda. This is not a peace plan but a plan of imposition and sanctions." MOHAMMED ALI ALI-HOUTHI, A LEADER OF YEMEN'S IRAN-ALIGNED HOUTHI MOVEMENT

"Trump's deal is blatant U.S. aggression on Palestine and the nation, and it is a deal funded by Saudi (Arabia) and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) to cement Israeli occupation. "The people of the region have to bear the responsibility of standing up to this danger and facing it with every possible and legitimate means." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON'S SPOKESPERSON

"The leaders discussed the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forwards." (Reporting By Timothy Heritage; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

