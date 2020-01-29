King Salman reassures Saudi Arabia's commitment to the Palestinian issue

Saudi Arabia's King Salman reassured the Kingdom's commitment to the Palestinian issue and Palestinian rights, in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the Saudi state news agency reported early on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.

