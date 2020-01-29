Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each in the national capital today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 07:08 IST
Amit Shah, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each in the national capital today.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows at Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar today.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

SpiceJet on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While ...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

Wellington, Jan 29 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020