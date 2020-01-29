NIA's methodology, conclusions in Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack led to ' confusion': Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that National Investigation Agency's (NIA) methodology and conclusions regarding Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack have led to some confusion, which seems necessary to be resolved by a policy. "The NIA's methodology and conclusions regarding Jhiram Ghati incident in Chhattisgarh have led to some confusion, which seems necessary to be resolved by policy," said Baghel at 22nd meeting of Central Zonal Council.

In the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack on May 25, 2013, 29 people including prominent Congress leaders Nand Kumar Patel were killed. Giving details of the probe, the Chief Minister said the entire diary of the case was handed over by the state government to the NIA, which has completed its investigation and ended the case.

He said the Chhattisgarh government needs to investigate some other facts and evidence regarding the case, for which the diary is required and the state government has requested the NIA thrice regarding the same. "Kindly direct the concerned institution regarding the matter and the diary must be provided back to the state government," he said.

In order to encourage the establishment of bioethanol plants under the provisions of the Biodiesel Policy, 2018 of Centre, the Chhattisgarh government urged the National Biofuel Coordination Committee of Paddy-based Bio Ethanol that the sale price of ethanol produced from molasses, sugar and sugar syrup be kept equivalent to ethanol produced from paddy. He further said that aspirational districts, which fall under left-wing extremism affected (LWE) zones, need a special package worth Rs 11,443.76 crore for new construction, is pending for approval by the Central government.

Underlying that Chhattisgarh has the strong potential and utility for being developed as the logistics hub and aviation hub for the 7 align states, Baghel said, "We have also proposed to develop the airport at Raipur and transform it as an international airport and positive response from the government is expected in this regard. Similarly, it was also requested to start air services in Bilaspur soon." He said projects on the banks of the Ganga in Chhattisgarh, will not help with the flood control work in the area, but will also aid in land water recharge, availability of water for agriculture and year-round water flow in Ganga river.

The Chief Minister suggested that Chhattisgarh must be placed with groups of other states like Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra in the Inter-State Council so that we can ensure and work forward towards the all-round development of our state. Presently, Chhattisgarh has been placed with Uttarakhand zone, which is not exactly a coherent and suitable group according to the requirements of the state, he added. (ANI)

