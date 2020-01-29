Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi's Shakur Basti

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a roadshow in Shakur Basti area here, ahead of the next month's Assembly polls. The party has fielded Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti assembly constituency here.

Elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.