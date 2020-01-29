Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi president says will pick new PM if deadlock drags on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:30 IST
Iraqi president says will pick new PM if deadlock drags on
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BarhamSalih)

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday he would choose an interim prime minister if political parties failed to name a replacement for Adel Abdul Mahdi by Feb. 1. Abdul Mahdi resigned as prime minister in November under pressure from street protests but has remained in office in a caretaker capacity.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1, with the mostly young protesters demanding the overhaul of a system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed. The deadline set by President Salih is the latest sign that the Shi'ite political parties who dominate Iraq's parliament have failed so far to bridge their differences and elect a new prime minister who is acceptable to the protesters.

Salih called on the rival political blocs to resume talks and agree to a nominee. If no name was presented to him by Feb. 1, Salih said in a statement he saw it as essential that he "carry out my constitutional prerogatives and designate whom I find more acceptable to the public and parliament".

Two political blocs - Bina, backed by Iran, and Islah, led by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr - are closely involved in backroom discussions to agree on a candidate. The protesters have been demanding not only a new electoral law and committee but also the removal of the entire political class and appointment of a prime minister with no party affiliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...

U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020