Misuse of sedition laws dangerous for country's unity: Kanhaiya on Sharjeel Imam's arrest

CPI leader and former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday said that "misuse" of sedition laws is dangerous for the country's unity. His comments came in response to a media query about Sharjeel Imam's arrest who has been charged with sedition over one of his controversial speeches.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

CPI leader and former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday said that "misuse" of sedition laws is dangerous for the country's unity. His comments came in response to a media query about Sharjeel Imam's arrest who has been charged with sedition over one of his controversial speeches. "If someone gives an instigating speech then an FIR can be registered against him under various sections. But selective misuse of sedition laws can be dangerous for the unity and security of our country," Kanhaiya told reporters here.

"I have ideological differences with Sharjeel Imam. But if we talk about laws then we should speak what is right. No one in the country has the right to spread violence. But the manner in which government machinery is being misused, it should be questioned," he added. Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark, was arrested by a team of Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

