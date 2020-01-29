Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Burkina Faso

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kabore and wished him a successful visit while expressing his wishes to Burkina Faso and its people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Burkina Faso
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Kabore witnessed the signing of two agreements between their countries to expand their mutual cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@UAEEmbassyNGR)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the UAE has prioritized its relations with African countries based on mutual respect and common interests, to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for development, progress, and prosperity.

The UAE has made progress in this goal over the past years, deepening its overall relations with African countries, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made this statement during his meeting today at the Emirates Palace with Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them in various areas, as well as the situation in the Middle East and Africa and regional and international issues of common concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kabore and wished him a successful visit while expressing his wishes to Burkina Faso and its people for further progress and prosperity.

He further added that the relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso have the potential for development and growth in the areas of the economy, investment and trade.

Kabore thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and expressed his keenness to develop the relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso, adding that the UAE is a pioneering development model and plays a key role in supporting regional and international development, stability and peace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Kabore witnessed the signing of two agreements between their countries to expand their mutual cooperation.

The first agreement, which aims to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion, was signed by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso.

The second agreement, which aims to support and finance small and medium-sized enterprises was signed by Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, and Barry.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Kabore's delegation.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020