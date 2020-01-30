TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates. Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years, with the Delhi CM coming out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Banerjee too on her part condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at the BJP over the issue. "Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

In the video, O' Brien is in Rajendra Nagar constituency in Central Delhi where he endorses the Kejriwal government saying it has delivered what it promised in terms of health, education, water, electricity and pollution. "What they promised, they have delivered. The candidate here is Raghav Chadha, he is a boy from here, very enthusiastic. One of the youngest bright minds I have seen in Delhi. Vote for AAP, vote for Raghav Chadha. May the Aam Admi Party do very very well," said O' Brien.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

