Babur's soul is inside Farhan Azmi, says BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav Thursday said the soul of Mughal Emperor Babur has entered into Farhan Azmi, who has stated that he will build Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:26 IST
Babur's soul is inside Farhan Azmi, says BJP MP
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav Thursday said the soul of Mughal Emperor Babur has entered into Farhan Azmi, who has stated that he will build Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Farhan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, made the remarks at an event organised in Mumbai against the amended citizenship law.

"No force in the world can build a Mosque in place of the temple at Ayodhya. I feel that the soul of Babur is inside Abu Azmi's son (Farhan Azmi)," said Yadav, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker. Farhan Azmi had on Monday that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid.

"If Uddhav Thackeray confirms his ticket for Ayodhya then we all will hold foot-march to Ayodhya, we will also go along, but the condition is that he will construct Ram Temple and we will construct Babri Masjid," Azmi had said. On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

