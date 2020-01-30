Left Menu
PM Modi terms Bodo Agreement as historic chapter for development in Assam

Hailing the Bodo Agreement, He said it is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas' and spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'.

After signing this historic agreement with Bodo organizations, the foremost priority of our govt is the development of Bodo areas. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has termed the Bodo Agreement as a historic chapter for peace and development in Assam. Hailing the Bodo Agreement, He said it is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas' and spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said, "As India remembers Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development. After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam's unity, bring development and usher in a bright future.

After signing this historic agreement with Bodo organizations, the foremost priority of our govt is the development of Bodo areas. Work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1500 crore package. Our special focus will be on ease of living and ensuring that Bodos benefit fully from govt schemes.

Bodo friends joining us on the path of peace sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when we leave the path of violence & repose faith in democracy & Constitution. I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensuring the development of Bodo areas.

The 5-decade old Bodo issue finds a resolution on the Punyatithi of Pujya Bapu today. The accord between the Bodo groups & Govt will strengthen the unity & integrity of Assam. I welcome the decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence & reposing faith in democracy & the Constitution.

The accord with our Bodo friends is a message to Assam & other violence-affected parts of the country. Nation's development can be given momentum only in an environment free of violence &fear. Happy that entire energy of our Bodo friends will further strengthen Assam's development.

The accord with our Bodo friends was made while protecting the interest of other communities of Assam. This is a victory for all, it's a victory for humanity. It is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas', & by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'".

(With Inputs from PIB)

