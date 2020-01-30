BJP President JP Nadda accuses Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Delhi. "Kejriwal ji, you had promised to set up 1000 'mohalla clinics' every year, but you did not open the promised clinics, and the existing ones do not have facilities or medicines," Nadda said in a tweet.

He slammed AAP, saying that the party is responsible for the poor being deprived of the benefits of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojna' in Delhi. "Aam Aadmi Party's petty politics has deprived the poor in Delhi of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojna, a scheme which provides a cover of Rs 5 lakhs annually," the tweet further read.

This comes amidst the high decibel campaigning by both the parties ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital is scheduled to vote on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats while the BJP managed to win just three seats. (ANI)

