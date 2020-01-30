Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP President JP Nadda accuses Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:34 IST
BJP President JP Nadda accuses Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises
BJP President JP Nadda. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Delhi. "Kejriwal ji, you had promised to set up 1000 'mohalla clinics' every year, but you did not open the promised clinics, and the existing ones do not have facilities or medicines," Nadda said in a tweet.

He slammed AAP, saying that the party is responsible for the poor being deprived of the benefits of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojna' in Delhi. "Aam Aadmi Party's petty politics has deprived the poor in Delhi of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojna, a scheme which provides a cover of Rs 5 lakhs annually," the tweet further read.

This comes amidst the high decibel campaigning by both the parties ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital is scheduled to vote on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats while the BJP managed to win just three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting.Bren...

EIB and PMV sign EUR 60m loan agreement to support Flemish SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Flanders Participation Company PMV have signed a EUR 60 million loan agreement with a view to setting up a new platform, managed by PMV, for loans to Flemish SMEs. This will allow PMV to expand its r...

UPDATE 2-Air France joins China exodus as virus unnerves cabin crew

Air France became the latest major airline to suspend flights to China, as cabin crews around the world voiced growing unease about their exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 170 people and continues to spread. The decisi...

WebPort Global & Tempus FX Create Content Partnership

WebPort Global WPG, the online global trade community, and Tempus FX recently signed an agreement that brings Tempus content and expertise in global currency markets to WPG subscribers in more than 100 countries.WebPort Global allows trade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020