Election Commission issues notice to BJP over 'false' ads against Congress

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to the national general secretary of BJP, Arun Singh, for allegedly making false allegations against Congress in fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. "The Commission has received a complaint, from a delegation of Indian National Congress on January 28, 2020, wherein it has been alleged that "Bharatiya Janata Party" has made an advertisement in the print media making false, frivolous, baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations against the INC," ECI said in the notice.

In the notice issued on Wednesday, the EC said the Commission is, prima facie, of the view that by the said advertisement, BJP has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. "The Commission gives you the opportunity to explain your position in making the above-said statement on or before Jan 31 noon, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to you," ECI said in the notice.

The ECI said that according to the Clause (2) of Part - 1 of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates, criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided. (ANI)

