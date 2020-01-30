Left Menu
Yogendra Yadav detained by Police from Delhi Gate, Left leaders form human chain outside Rajghat

Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav has been detained by the Delhi Police from the Delhi Gate where protesters had formed a human chain against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Meanwhile, leaders of Left parties including Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury had also formed a human chain in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the Rajghat today.

Protests are being held in different parts of the national capital including Jamia Nagar over the contentious act, which was passed by parliament last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

