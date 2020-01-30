Left Menu
AAP alleges BJP disturbing peace in Delhi to defer assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP citing the Jamia firing incident and alleged that they want to disturb peace in Delhi to defer Assembly polls.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:17 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP citing the Jamia firing incident and alleged that they want to disturb peace in Delhi to defer Assembly polls. "The Law and order condition is deteriorating. Whatever happened in Jamia, it clearly shows that BJP is hatching a conspiracy to disrupt peace to defer polls in Delhi. They know they will lose. They tried to do the same thing before the 2015 Delhi polls. What were policemen doing there?," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

"The BJP wants to postpone the election of Delhi fearing its defeat, so their leaders are continuously disturbing the atmosphere of Delhi by giving provocative speeches, today the attack in Jamia is also part of this," he said. Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader alleged: "Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb the environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi polls, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear. The Home Minister is conspiring to postpone polls."

Earlier today, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University was injured after a boy opened fire in Jamia area, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the incident, Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication, sustained injuries in his left hand and was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in the custody and interrogating him. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident.

"Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted. (ANI)

