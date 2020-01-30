Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamas' Meshaal says Palestinians working to foil Trump plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:40 IST
Hamas' Meshaal says Palestinians working to foil Trump plan
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Palestinians around the world are uniting to thwart U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said, criticizing Arab governments who supported the plan. "We completely reject this deal and we are confident it will fail. But we will not wait for its failure, we will make it fail," Meshaal told Reuters from his residence in Qatar's capital Doha.

Trump's plan, unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, envisages a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, but with strict conditions that Palestinians have balked at. He proposed a demilitarized Palestinian state, with borders drawn to meet Israeli security needs while granting U.S. recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land and of Jerusalem as Israel's indivisible capital.

Meshaal said Palestinians were talking with each other about how to mobilize against what Trump has called the "deal of the century". "The consensual Palestinian position is to reject it," he said. "We have begun positive steps to unify the Palestinian side. God willing, it will cause this deal to fail."

On Meshaal's wall is a huge cityscape photograph of Jerusalem, prominently featuring the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, two Muslim holy places that Palestinians seek as part of the capital of a future state in the east of the city. RETURN TO THE "TRADITIONAL" STANCE

Trumps' plan diverges from previous U.S. policy and a 2002 Arab League-endorsed initiative that offered Israel normal relations in return for an independent Palestinian state and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in a 1967 war. Meshaal criticized certain Arab states for turning their back on the Palestinian cause in endorsing the proposal, saying this was "not an honorable position".

At the plan's unveiling, Trump publicly thanked the ambassadors of the Gulf states of Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates for their support of peace efforts and for attending the event. Some analysts say Arab powers appear to be prioritizing close ties with the United States that are vital to countering Iran over traditional unswerving support for the Palestinians in their reaction to Trump's plan.

"No country, Arab, Muslim or international, has the right to accept something the Palestinians have rejected," said Meshaal, calling for a "return to the traditional, Arab, Islamic position which holds onto Palestinian rights". The Hamas movement, in which Meshaal remains a prominent and influential figure, controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Meshaal said the Trump deal was not new but was launched now to coincide with domestic politics in the United States and Israel. Trump is going through an impeachment trial, and Netanyahu has been formally indicted in court on corruption charges. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Netanyahu also faces a difficult election in March.

"Our people have thwarted many poisonous deals and settlement plans that others have tried to impose on our people," said Meshaal. "The righteous are stronger than the unrighteous."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's Mideast plan is 'injustice of the century', U.S.-allied Tunisian president says

President Kais Saied of Tunisia, an ally of the United States, said on Thursday that the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the injustice of the century. Tunisia is serving a two-year term on the United Nations S...

A second video shows Trump with former Ukraine fixer Lev Parnas

A secretly recorded video released on Thursday shows U.S. President Donald Trump associating with Lev Parnas, the indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of Trumps Democratic political rivals.It is the...

Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.Were working very closely with China and with a lot of other people and a lot of ...

U.S. coronavirus evacuee from China placed under quarantine order after trying to flee base

One of 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. air base in California to begin 72 hours of voluntary observation for signs of coronavirus infection was placed under mandatory quarantine after trying to leave the facility, publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020