REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

In the Near North Side neighborhood, a black community in the heart of Iowa’s state capital, it would be easy to miss that the nation’s first presidential nominating contest is only days away.

USA-ELECTION-SANDERS-ENDORSEMENT/ Sanders endorsed by postal workers union in 2020 White House race

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) announced on Thursday that its executive board has endorsed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to be the Democratic presidential nominee on behalf of its 200,000 members nationwide. BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-RESULTS/ Amazon beats holiday-quarter sales estimates, shares up 10%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, as its efforts to speed up delivery helped attract more shoppers during the holiday season, sending its shares up 10%. VISA-RESULTS/

Visa quarterly profit rises 10% on strong holiday season spending Visa Inc reported a nearly 10% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher consumer spending during the holiday season boosted fees for the world’s largest payment processor.

ENTERTAINMENT FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME-SHOW/

Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message MIAMI (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HILL/

Chiefs' Hill may make run at Tokyo Olympics after Super Bowl MIAMI (Reuters) - Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is considering testing his speed against the world’s best at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-THIEM/ Thiem faces familiar foe Zverev in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number five Dominic Thiem heads into Friday’s Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev knowing he will have to put their friendship aside to continue his charge towards a maiden Grand Slam title. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Mexican leader plays 'matador' to manage Trump migration charge Days after Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017, Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stood on U.S. soil and likened the American's treatment of migrants to Nazi Germany's persecution of the Jews. Since becoming Mexican president, he has taken a very different approach.

30 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

Plane carrying up to 200 British citizens due to fly back from Wuhan Plane carrying up to 200 British citizens due to fly back from Wuhan.

31 Jan BRITAIN-EU/EUROPEANS-REACTIONS (PIX) (TV)

Reactions from European communities living in London on day the UK leaves the EU Reactions from European communities living in London as the UK departs from the European Union on January 31.

31 Jan BRITAIN-EU/LONDON-REACTIONS (PIX) (TV)

Reactions from London on day the UK leaves the EU Commiserations or celebrations? Reactions from the capital as the UK departs from the European Union on January 31.

31 Jan BRITAIN-EU/CHALLENGES

'New dawn' Brexit to do list: money, charming Trump and making friends The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast as a "new dawn" for the country.

31 Jan BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brexit: United Kingdom due to leave the EU The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Jan. 31 at 2300 London time. Reuters will provide full live text, pictures and tv coverage from across Europe. Illustration-based graphic that looks at the steps that led Britain from David Cameron's 2015 general election to the current parliamentary impasse.

31 Jan USA-ELECTION/IOWA-LATINOS (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Overlooked Latino political force aim to change things in Iowa for 2020 The rapidly growing but still relatively small Hispanic population of Iowa has been overlooked as a political force for years, local political strategists say, but Latino activists and some Democratic presidential candidates hope to change that in 2020, when luring tens of thousands of unregistered or unengaged Hispanics into the voting booth could be the difference in a state that will kick off the White House nominating race and be a prime general election battleground.

31 Jan UKRAINE-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine.

31 Jan USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

31 Jan USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES

FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump Running factbox on best quotes from trial.

31 Jan INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring situation after a gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening "final journey" live on Facebook A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student.

31 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT SAFRICA-ESKOM/ (TV)

New CEO of S.Africa's Eskom holds first briefing The new CEO of South Africa's ailing power utility Eskom, Andre de Ruyter will on Friday speak for the first time at its quarterly briefing on operational performance. Eskom supplies 90% of South Africa's power, but has struggled to keep the lights on amid financial and technical problems.

31 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT EU-KOSOVO/ (TV)

Josep Borell, EU High Representative visits Serbia During his visit to Kosovo, Josep Borell European Union's High Representative would meet top officials, representatives of NGOs, political parties in Pristina.

31 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (TV)

Irish PM speech on Brexit Leo Varadkar, behind in opinion polls ahead of a Feb. 8 election, to give a speech on Ireland’s role in the European Union after Brexit on the day Britain leaves the EU.

31 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

COLOMBIA-TRADE/ Interview with Colombia's commerce minister on trade, coal exports

We'll speak to Colombia's commerce minister about the country's attempts to diversify its exports as the trade deficit worsens. We'll also ask how Colombia can hope to replace coal exports as prices and interest in the fuel falls. 31 Jan

NORWAY-ARCTIC/OIL (PIX) Norway to redefine ice edge limit in its Arctic

Norway is set to redraw the line defining the ice edge in its section of the Arctic, a controversial question that will determine how far north oil exploration rigs can drill. 31 Jan

FONTERRA-PRODUCTION/ Fonterra's Australia milk output falls 3.4% in November

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said on Friday milk production in its Australian operations dropped 3.4% in November, while milk collection in the region fell 13% in the month of 2019. 31 Jan

UBER-COLOMBIA/ (PIX) (TV) Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app’s Colombia departure

Like a race car driver, Karen Londono is competing against the clock. She rests just four hours a day, taking as many fares as possible driving for Uber before the application is deactivated. The company, which has repeatedly clashed with regulators and taxi groups in Colombia, will stop functioning from Saturday, leaving single mother Londono worried about making ends meet. 31 Jan

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/ PREVIEW-Colombia central bank expected to hold rate at Friday meeting

Colombia's central bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% at its Friday meeting, amid falling inflation and steady economic growth. 31 Jan

GRAINS-PARIS/ Paris Grain Day conference

French consultancy Agritel holds annual conference on grain markets. Includes speakers from leading oilseed analyst firm Oil World and the UN's food and agriculture agency. 31 Jan

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY India will forecast its growth for next fiscal, highlight challenges in its economic survey

Indian government will table its economic survey in the parliament on Friday that will layout the state of Asia's third largest economy and forecast growth for the next year. The survey will hold cues to the crucial budget that will test Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to steer the country through a deep economic slowdown at a time when he is facing backlash against the new controversial citizenship law. 31 Jan

COLOMBIA-RATES/ Colombia central bank board expected to hold borrowing costs at meeting

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is expected to hold borrowing costs at 4.25% at its January meeting. 31 Jan

KENYA-FUEL/ Dirty fuels, begone! Kenyan company sells cooking gas to low income families

When dusk blankets Nairobi, tiny tongues of flame lick blackened cooking pots in poorer areas like as dinners simmer over charcoal fires. Charcoal is a major polluter and driver of deforestation - but new Kenyan company MGAS company may have a solution for the three billion people in the world without access to clean cooking fuel. 31 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/MAJORS Oil majors grapple with low prices and weak margins

Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil have been beset on all sides: falling oil and natural gas prices, weakened margins in chemicals and refining, and growing investor discontent with their response to a warming planet. Their most recent earnings show they're trying to tackle them all - at best - through asset sales, even as they maintain plans to keep spending. 31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SPORTS NIGERIA-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

#MeToo Nigeria style: women opt for martial arts over marches Frustrated by a high rate of sexual assaults, poor law enforcement and tribal taboos, some Nigerian women are breaking with tradition by starting self-defense classes.

31 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SENEGAL-WOMEN/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV) Senegalese female activist fights for women's rights

Fatou Warkha was instrumental in raising awareness about sexual violence against women in Senegal last year which culminated in government passing a stronger law protecting rape victims. Now, through her increasingly popular Warkha TV network, Warkha intends to hold those lawmakers to account and make sure the law remains as strong as it proports to be. 31 Jan

MARYLAND-COAST GUARD/ U.S. Coast Guard officer said plot attacks to be sentenced on weapons, drug charges

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who prosecutors said was plotting to attack Democratic politicians and TV personalities is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of illegally possessing weapons and drugs to which he pleaded guilty in October. Christopher Paul Hasson, 50, who has been in federal custody since his arrest in February. 31 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Trial continues in Weinstein rape case

The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues. 31 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY FRANCE-ENVIRONMENT/LANDRIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

French couple living off-grid wants to leave a trace A young couple living off-grid in their wood-and-straw cabin in a forest in central France are the driving force behind the "Desobeissance fertile" (Fertile Disobediance) movement that links back-to-nature enthusiasts with landowners willing to let them build dwellings on their land.

31 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

POLAND-LOCKHEED/ (PIX) (TV) Poland to sign $4.6 bln F-35 fighter jet deal

Poland will sign a contract worth $4.6 billion for 32 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets in Deblin, eastern Poland. 31 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

