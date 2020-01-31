Left Menu
'Who paid Jamia shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-01-2020 11:05 IST
  Created: 31-01-2020 10:49 IST
'Who paid Jamia shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area. Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, ""Who paid the Jamia shooter?"

On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life." Tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

