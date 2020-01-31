Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA has created fault lines in the country, says Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday slammed the government for creating fault lines in the country through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused the government of lacking compassion for the demonstrators.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:33 IST
CAA has created fault lines in the country, says Anand Sharma
Congress leader Anand Sharma talking to media after the Joint Session of Parliament at the Budget Session.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday slammed the government for creating fault lines in the country through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused the government of lacking compassion for the demonstrators. "This legislation (CAA) has created fault lines in the country and there is tension. The government is arrogant and the government is also lacking compassion for those protesting against the law, said Sharma after the Joint Session of Parliament at the beginning of Budget Session.

He also hit out BJP-led government saying, "The kind of violence that has been engineered and triggered and the kind of language of the minister and the senior members of the BJP are using ." Commenting over President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the session, he said, "Today is a very unfortunate day. It is expected from the President that he will not praise the government for the problem that afflicts the county."

"President is the custodian of the Constitution of the country. If the Constitution is being affected by the wrong law that the government passed using its majority," he added. The Congress leader also accused the government of lowering the prestige of President following his address at the Parliament.

Meanwhile, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury echoed the Congress leaders' sentiment saying that he is concerned about what is happening in the country regarding the ongoing protest against the CAA. "We are very concerned about happenings in the country. The government has so far not even signaled about a dialogue with the people protesting against the CAA/NCR/NPR. Instead, we are seeing that they are resorting to state-sponsored violence in front of the police,"

Talking about Thursday's shooting incident near Jamia University where a juvenile open fired, Yechury said, "Yesterday you saw someone crossing the police barricade and with a pistol and going into the crowd of Jamia students and shooting. All was being done in front of the police and nothing was done to prevent it." "Any responsible government will start some form of negotiation. Instead, there is state-sponsored violence."

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

For Hungarian couple, prayers and science followed by gift of family

The Pongracz family, a couple who both serve as Lutheran pastors in western Hungary, consider it Gods blessing that they had their first baby after undergoing in-vitro fertilization in 2015.Since their son Lazar was born, they also had twin...

Indonesia deports US journalist after alleged visa violation: employer

Jakarta, Jan 31 AFP Indonesia has deported an American journalist working for a website that reported on sensitive environmental issues in the Southeast Asian archipelago over an alleged visa violation, his employer said Friday. Philip Jaco...

UPDATE 2-Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.6 billion euros 4 billion to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, lifting a legal cloud that has hung over the worlds largest aircraft maker for years...

CR AC local debut: Stampede-like scene, chaos at Thane station

Chaos and stampede-like situation prevailed at suburban Thane station on Friday, as commuters thronged to board the air-conditioned local on the first day of its regular run. The AC train services started from the early hours of the day, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020