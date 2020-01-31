Left Menu
ECI appoints Special Expenditure and Police observers for NCT election

Given past experience in the Investigation Wing of Income Tax Department, Sh B Murali Kumar was also appointed Special Expenditure Observer for 8-Vellore Parliamentary Constituency and for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra & Jharkhand.

It may be recalled that Sh M K Das, who retired as Director-General of Manipur Police, was also deputed earlier as Special Police Observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and also the recently held Jharkhand Assembly elections.  Image Credit: ANI

After the Review Meeting with Civil and Police Officers of Delhi, Election Commission of India has appointed Sh B Murli Kumar (ex IRS-1983) as Special Expenditure Observer as also appointed Sh Mrinal Kanti Das (IPS 1977 Retd) as Special Police Observer for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020.

As Special Expenditure Observer, Sh Murali in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through C-VIGIL, Voter Helpline 1950 against all persons/entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor & freebies, etc. Similarly, Sh Das as the Special Police Observer is assigned to oversee the deployment and other security-related issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

