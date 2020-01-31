Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Delhi's Shashtri Park on Feb 5

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in the Shastri Park area on February 5.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:11 IST
Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Delhi's Shashtri Park on Feb 5
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in the Shastri Park area on February 5. The seniormost party leader hence will join the Delhi poll campaign on the penultimate day of campaigning, when the canvassing by different candidates will be at its peak.

Congress, which lost Delhi to the AAP in 2013, after ruling the union territory for fifteen years and faced a massive drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is so far lagging on the campaign trail with its rival parties already hitting the field with senior leaders. However, Congress has prepared a strategy to show its full strength in the last leg of the campaign phase.

Congress is looking on the backfoot when the campaign of senior leadership is concerned. In the last five days of campaigning, Congress will hold rallies and roadshows in full swing. According to the sources, from February 2 to February 6, the Congress top leadership will go into the election campaign.

Preparations are being made for the meetings of party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, compared to the top leadership of the other parties, the Gandhi family will not be campaigning extensively.

Apart from this, the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also likely to come for campaigning. According to a source, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will campaign in Delhi for three days. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot will also be campaigning for Congress candidates in Delhi.

Voting for Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 whereas the results will be announced on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Thiem storms into final with 'king of Australia' Djokovic

Melbourne, Jan 31 AFP Tireless Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast German Alexander Zverev and make his first Australian Open final Friday, booking a showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, a man he called the king. The ...

HC takes serious view of march inside its campus,

A silent march seeking to protect the Constitution was taken out inside the Madras High Court premises in which three retired judges were among the participants despite orders banning any such activities, prompting the court on Friday to ta...

Issue of penalising political parties, candidates needs to be dealt with carefully, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said the issue of penalising political parties or candidates for not disclosing criminal antecedents has to be dealt with carefully as allegations of sedition and anti-national are often made with political overtone...

Brexit is a 'sea change' for Europe: Merkel spokesman

Berlin, Jan 31 AFP Britains EU departure on Friday marks a sea change for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said. It is clearly a sea change for Europe because the UK was an important member of the EU for 47 years -- nearly half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020