Provide 100 pc reservation to J-K candidates in PG seats in medical, dental colleges: Bukhari

Former finance minister Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to the Centre to issue a notification providing 100 per cent reservation to candidates from Jammu and Kashmir in allotment of postgraduate seats in different medical and dental colleges of the erstwhile state. Bukhari expressed concern about the "obscurity" around the whole exercise of filling of postgraduate seats in different disciplines in SKIMS deemed university and other medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The candidates of Jammu and Kashmir appeared in the examination conducted through NEET after facing tremendous hardships including internet shutdown. They braved all odds with a hope that they will get their share of seats through the same procedure which was in vogue before August 5, 2019," Bukhari said. He sought the intervention of Prime Minster Narendra Modi in this regard.

He appealed to the prime minster to convey to the Ministry of Home Affairs that J and K should not be a part of all India quota for PG medical courses and keep 100 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's seats reserved for its local students. He also urged the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) not to go for counselling of all India quota seats of Jammu and Kashmir for all medical or dental colleges, institutes as per merit of PG NEET 2020 till the Union government comes up with a clarity in this regard.

