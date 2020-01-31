PM holds meeting with NDA allies, says alliance represents India's diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the first day of the budget session of Parliament. He said in a tweet that the alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism and NDA has made a mark for its pro-people programmes.

"Had an excellent meeting with the NDA family. Our alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism. NDA has made a mark for its pro-people and good governance related development programmes that are empowering millions," he said. The Prime Minister earlier had a meeting with senior BJP leaders.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

