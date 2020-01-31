Brexit supporter burns EU flag near Downing Street in London

A Brexit supporter burned a European Union flag beside Downing Street in central London on Friday as others jeered at pro-EU demonstrators in the final hours before the United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc.

About 200-300 pro-European Union supporters were mocked by pro-Brexit supporters as they walked from Downing Street to the office of the European Commission in London. Police formed a line to keep the two groups apart.

The pro-Brexit supporters were singing "shame on you, shame on you", "losers, losers" and "bye, bye EU" to the tune of Auld Lang Syne.

