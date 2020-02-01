Left Menu
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 05:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 05:51 IST
U.S. senators are aiming to take final votes in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump next week under a tentative deal drafted by Republican and Democratic leaders on Friday and due to be voted on later in the evening. The Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in the trial, clearing the way for Trump's almost certain acquittal in the coming days. Earlier in the day, the House impeachment managers prosecuting the case against Trump and the president's lawyers spent several hours arguing for and against bringing in more evidence. Here is what to look out for next:

FRIDAY * The Senate is expected to take up and pass a resolution setting out the plan for the next few days, through the end of the trial. However, Democrats plan to propose four amendments, which are expected to fail. Details of the amendments were not immediately available.

SATURDAY * No Senate session

SUNDAY * No Senate session

MONDAY * The Senate trial is expected to resume at 11 a.m. with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. There will be four hours of closing arguments by the House impeachment managers and White House lawyers. The trial will then be recessed and the Senate will hold a regular session to hear speeches from senators on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted. Roberts would not be present for this regular session.

TUESDAY * Speeches by senators continue. Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday evening with the impeachment verdict likely still undecided.

WEDNESDAY * Senate trial resumes with a final vote expected on the acquittal or conviction of the Republican president by 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

