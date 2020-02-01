Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billionaires bombard U.S. presidential campaign with hundreds of millions in cash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 11:13 IST
Billionaires bombard U.S. presidential campaign with hundreds of millions in cash

Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

Bloomberg launched his campaign in November and spent more than $188 million in two months, a sum sourced entirely from his personal wealth. Steyer, who was also considered a late addition to the field of candidates when he launched his campaign in July, spent $201 million in 2019 which largely came from $202.5 million of his own money he put into his campaign and about $3 million raised in donations.

While the rest of the Democratic field is heading to the Iowa caucuses that will be held on Monday, spending on advertising and staff in the small state, Bloomberg is skipping the first four contests. Instead, he has turned his focus to the more than one dozen states that will vote on "Super Tuesday" on March 3rd. The Iowa caucuses are the first contest in a series of state-by-state votes that are used to pick nominees. There are 11 Democrats vying to be their party's pick to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Bloomberg is hoping to overcome any momentum winners in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada might gain by blanketing the airwaves in Super Tuesday states with television ads touting his candidacy. Bloomberg's spending appears to be paying off, with his standing in national polls continue to climb. Steyer has done well enough to qualify for debates, but has struggled to exceed 2% in national polls.

Spending by the rest of the Democratic field pales in comparison. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who ranked third in campaign spending, spent $90.7 million over the 10 months in 2019 he was running for president.

Bloomberg even outspent Trump, whose campaign reported spending about $148 million since he launched his reelection in January 2017. Candidates for president are required by law to file regular disclosures with the Federal Election Commission detailing the how much money their campaigns have raised and how it was spent.

Bloomberg's spent more than $132 million on television ads through the end of 2019. Independent media trackers estimate that the total Bloomberg has spent on his campaign exceeded $250 million in January. Steyer also spent mainly on advertising, pumping $117 million into TV ads and $44 million in online ads.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren's largest campaign expense was salaries. She spent more than $16 million on staff in 2019. Over the course of the year, Sanders also spent the most on staff, disclosing almost $14 million in payroll. His spending on advertising was a close second, $13.5 million on television and about $9.7 million in online ads.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Buttigieg's biggest expense for 2019 was online advertising, spending about $11.6 million on the ads. His payroll came in at $9.9 million and he spent $9.4 million on television. Former Vice President Joe Biden also listed staff costs as his top category, spending $11.7 million on payroll in the year. He spent $7.2 million on online advertising, and trailed is rivals in television spending, spending on $2.3 million on ads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget will reflect how much BJP cares about people of Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020, which is being presented merely a few days ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, will reflect how much the BJP cares about the people of the city. Taking to Twit...

NBA roundup: Nets' Irving drops 54 on Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying, 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls in New York. It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with the Clev...

Kafeel Khan remanded to judicial custody, transferred to Mathura jail

Child specialist Kafeel Khan, who was accused of making an inflammatory speech at AMU, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody and later transferred to Mathura jail, officials said on Saturday. Circle Officer Civil Lines Anil Samania said ...

Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Ducks

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Friday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020