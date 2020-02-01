Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Budget: Just platitudes, says CPIM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:05 IST
Union Budget: Just platitudes, says CPIM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Union Budget, the CPI(M) on Friday said that it consisted of just "platitudes" and did not address the problems faced by the people.

Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that it did nothing to alleviate "people's miseries".

"Just platitudes & slogans. Nothing substantial to alleviate peoples' misery, the growing unemployment, rural wage crash, farmers' distress suicides and galloping prices," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to weed out posts spreading misinformation about coronavirus

Facebook has started its drive to weed out misleading posts spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus. According to the New York Post, the company is aggressively trying to remove posts that claim to offer the c...

Jessica Biel proves her relationship with Justin Timberlake is strong

More than a month after American singer Justin Timberlake apologised to wife Jessica Biel and their family for holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, Biel showed through an Instagram post that they have moved on. Biel took to ...

Pakistan declares national emergency to battle locusts

Pakistan, which is facing its worst locust attack in decades, has declared a national emergency to tackle the insects destroying crops on a large scale in Punjab province, the countrys main region for agricultural production. The decision w...

India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 percent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium here. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohlis s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020