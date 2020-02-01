BJP attempting to divide taxpayers by implementing dual income tax system: Cong

The BJP that believes in the "two nation theory" is now attempting to divide taxpayers by implementing a dual income tax system, the Congress alleged on Friday. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the new tax slab for salaried people is "labyrinth to mislead people".

"Actually, under the new tax slab, people will have to pay more tax than in the old tax slab," he claimed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions.

The new tax regime will be optional and the taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime with exemptions and deductions or opt for the new reduced tax rate without those exemptions, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha while unveiling the Budget 2020-21. Surjewala also hit out at the SPG Security Expenditure.

"The budget of SPG protecting only one person -- Modi ji in 2020-21 budget = Rs. 592 crore. SPG Security Expenditure in 2019-20 Rs. 471 crore," he tweeted. "It is now 'zero governance, maximum government'," Surjewala alleged.

Expenditure on Cabinet increased to Rs 172.72 crore in one year, he said.

