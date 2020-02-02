Suresh Angadi accuses Opposition, Shaheen school for anti-CAA play by students

Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi on Sunday accused Congress and other opposition parties and also held the teachers of Shaheen School responsible after the students participated in a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Suresh Angadi alleged that the teachers of Shaheen School are giving wrong teachings to the children.

His statement came after Karnataka police sealed the offices of Shaheen School after its students participated in a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Republic Day. "A case has been registered against the school. They are giving wrong teachings to the children because of congress and other opposition parties. The children are innocent and they were not aware of what is happening. We have initiated an inquiry on the teachers," Angadi told ANI.

"The children should be taught good things about the country and investigation should be carried out against the people giving information against the country," he added. When asked about Anurag Thakur's slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors), Angadi said, "There are many times when you are emotional and you tend to say wrong things. There is nothing like that he means."

While addressing a public meeting in Rithala on January 27, Thakur had made the gathering raise the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.