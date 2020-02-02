Dalits, the poor will also be hit by CAA, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan on Sunday said the CAA should not be viewed only against Muslims but also against the Dalits, the poor and the downtrodden. Speaking to reporters here after inaugurating the one-crore signature campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act undertaken by the opposition parties led by the DMK, he said the CAA would not have seen the light of the day had the ruling AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu voted against it in the Rajya Sabha.

These parties were now showing their opposition to the NRC in the state, he added. Former DMK Minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, TNCC working president S Kayakumar, MDMK district secretary R R Mohankumar, CPI(M) district secretary V Ramamurthy, CPI former MLA M Arumugam and leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam were present during the campaign..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.