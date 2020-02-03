Mayawati to address election rally in Delhi today
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is slated to address an election rally here at Talkatora stadium on Monday.
"BSP is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections without forging an alliance with any party," read a press release from the party.
The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)
