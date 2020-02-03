Not easy to push anyone out of India, says Raut

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that it is not easy to push anyone out from India irrespective of statements by BJP leaders. "Whatever BJP people say, it is not easy to push someone out from India. The Home Minister said that the Citizenship law is not for deportation and it is meant to give citizenship. We will see how many people will get citizenship (under CAA). There are lakhs of people who don't have a home in the country so we will see what the government decides to do for those who get citizenship under CAA," Raut told ANI.

"CAA has not started yet, Shaheen Bagh (anti-CAA protests) is still on. In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has said that several government officials don't have birth certificates so will they be thrown out? Hindus and Muslims both are there (who don't have birth certificates). CAA is different from NRC," he said. Commenting on the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh, Raut said: "The government wants this kind of atmosphere. If the government wants, they can put an end to it."

On February 1, a man named Kapil Gujjar opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where protest has been on since December last year. However, he was nabbed by the police and was presented at a Delhi court on Sunday which sent him to police remand for two days. (ANI)

