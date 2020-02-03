Left Menu
Opposition stages walkout from Kerala Assembly

Opposition members on Monday staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly.

  Trivandrum (Kerala)
  Updated: 03-02-2020 12:51 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 12:51 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Opposition members on Monday staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly. The opposition alleged police inaction in curbing sand mafia in the state.

They raised the issue of youth being killed in Kattakada using an earthmover by those linked to the sand mafia. Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members for trying to sneak into peacefully conducted anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state and create problems. (ANI)

