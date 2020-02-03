Arrest warrant against former Bihar Minister, son
An arrest warrant has been issued against former Bihar Minister and his son for allegedly defrauding people.
An arrest warrant has been issued against former Bihar Minister and his son for allegedly defrauding people. Former Bihar Minister Narendra Singh and his son former MLA Sumit Singh allegedly defrauded people by posing as personal assistants of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh.
Lalan Singh is a close confidant of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was earlier a minister in the state. The father and son duo reportedly campaigned in the Delhi Assembly elections for an AAP candidate and was were also seen in Patna.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
