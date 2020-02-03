Not much difference between anarchist and terrorist: Prakash Javadekar to Kejriwal
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between and an anarchist and a terrorist". His remarks come a few days after the Election Commission (EC) issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".
"Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," the senior BJP leader said at a press conference. Javadekar also raked up the issue of Kejriwal "staying a night at the Moga residence of Khalistani commander Gurinder Singh during the Punjab Assembly polls".
"You knew it was a militant's house. Still, you stayed there. How much more evidence do you need?" he said.
