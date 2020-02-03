Left Menu
I don't endorse any divisive statement: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Monday said that he does not support language that spread violence in the society.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:13 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Monday said that he does not support language that spread violence in the society. "I am an educated youth and don't endorse any statement in the poll campaign, which affects our society or divides our country. Issues should be based on citizens," Paswan told ANI.

He said that not only in politics but even in normal life we need to have good control over the language. "A wrongly spoken word can affect thousands of people," he added. He said that nobody could support communalism. "I am disappointed by those political parties and politicians who take help of religion, caste and community for their own benefits."

Refuting the allegations that BJP does communal politics, he said: "The fact is that since we have come into alliance with the BJP, I have not heard a word of religion and community by any of the BJP leaders to win any election." "In the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that every citizen has equal right in the county. The Prime Minister said that Muslim also has an equal right as any other person has in this country."

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said the promises he made to Delhiites have not been met and that should be the issue to discuss. "When there is an election due in Delhi, you should have issues relating to Delhi. Five years back, Chief Minister Kejriwal made promises and could not deliver. That should be the issue to discuss in the election," he said.

Talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said the Act only gives citizenship. "Everyone knows that this law will give citizenship. It will not take away the citizenship," he added. He said ministers who are doing divisive politics, history will never forgive them.

"The Prime Minister has said that there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Still, some political leaders are making it an issue. These ministers, who do divisive politics, history will never forgive them," he said. (ANI)

