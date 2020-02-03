Through CAA and NRC, BJP is fulfilling Jinnah's dreams: BSP

Hitting out at the government, BSP's floor leader in Lok Sabha Ritesh Pandey on Monday said the ruling BJP is fulfilling the dreams of M A Jinnah by bringing the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and talking about the NRC. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Pandey alleged that the BJP is spreading its "vicious ideology of dividing the country", similar to the one propagated by Pakistan founder Jinnah.

Referring to Jinnah's remarks that Hindus and Muslims can't stay together in one country, Pandey said, "Through the CAA and the NRC, the BJP is fulfilling the dreams of Jinnah." Targeting the government over the economic slowdown, he said the ruling party is trying to befool the people by making fake promises and doing nothing. The mandate was given to them to bring 'achhe din' and not to make an "intolerant India", Pandey said.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPI(M) member AM Ariff alleged that the BJP is "defaming" Mahatama Gandhi and has "killed his soul" by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. Accusing the BJP of destroying the Constitution of the country, Ariff said the people who are on streets protesting against the CAA are actually fighting to save the Constitution..

